YS Jagan arrives in Gudivada, to distribute TIDCO houses

CM Jagan reached the Malayapalem TIDCO layout in Gudivada to distribute the houses to poor. Former Minister Kodali Nani, Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLAs Perni Nani, Anil Kumar, Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tidco houses and unveiled the statue of YSR installed in the TIDCO housing complex. He will address the public meeting shortly.



