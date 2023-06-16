Live
- Adipurush: Internet Hails Prabhas Grand Comeback
- Drop our names, 33 academicians tell NCERT amid row
- 5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir
- YS Jagan arrives in Gudivada, to distribute TIDCO houses
- Congress Criticizes PM Modi For The Decision To Rename Nehru Memorial Museum
- KTR initiates new urban administrative reform for people-centric governance
- School teachers to be trained in spoken English
- Chikkamagaluru: Government residential school constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore has no approach road
- The first woman in space
- All problems will end only if TDP returns to power, says Naidu
Highlights
CM Jagan reached the Malayapalem TIDCO layout in Gudivada to distribute the houses to poor. Former Minister Kodali Nani, Minister Jogi Ramesh, MPs Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, MLAs Perni Nani, Anil Kumar, Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others extended a warm welcome to the Chief Minister.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tidco houses and unveiled the statue of YSR installed in the TIDCO housing complex. He will address the public meeting shortly.
