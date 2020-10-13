YS Jagan assured 5 lakh ex-gratia to scribes who died of coronavirus: Journalist Union

It is known fact that most of the people in the country have succumbed to the dreadful coronavirus. Most of them are sanitation workers, doctors, police and journalists who risked their lives to protect people from the virus. Against this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped in to support journalists who have been collecting news ahead of Corona's difficult times. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promised compensation of Rs 5 lakh to every journalist who dies in the war on the virus. K Srinivasa Reddy, president of the Indian Journalists' Union, made the revelation to the media on Tuesday.



On this occasion Srinivasa Reddy said that many people are dying due to corona in the country including journalist and recalled Prime Minister Modi's words of stating that journalists are corona warriors. "We want an insurance of 50 lakhs for journalists; as many as thirty-eight journalists were killed in the AP and We have brought all these things to the attention of the government to support them to which CM promised to give Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased journalist. Special beds have also been set up for those taking treatment," he asserted. We thank the CM, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Devulapalli Amar for their cooperation, "said K Srinivasa Reddy.

In a sigh of relief, Andhra Pradesh has registered record low coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. According to the latest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state health department on Monday, as many as 3224 new cases have been registered taking the total tally to 7,56,056 cases and 32 fatal cases were reported