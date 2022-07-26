YS Jagan assures govt. support to all the flood-hit areas in the Konaseema district

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan said that he will support the flood victims. On Tuesday, Ambedkar visited the flood-affected areas in Konaseema District and announced that the victims will be supported in all ways. He visited many villages in Mummidivaram and P. Gannavaram mandals and talked to the victims and inquired about the problems. The CM made it clear that the aid will be provided before the flood damage assessment is completed and assured Crop compensation will also be deposited in farmers' accounts at the end of the season. He said that we are standing by the victims in a way that no government has done in the past and will provide help to everyone.

CM Jagan went to the homes of the victims in Puchkayalawari Peta, Oodumudi Lanka and spoke to the flood victims, and inquired about the help received in the rehabilitation centers. On this occasion, the victims also told Jagan that they have received proper help.

Later, CM Jagan held an interview with the victims in Arigelavari Peta and explained the reasons for his absence immediately after the floods. He said that if he had come earlier during the floods, all the officials would have been with him, which will hinder the relief efforts. Jagan clarified that it is the government's responsibility to do good to all the victims.

On this occasion, the CM promised to redevelop the roads and bridges damaged due to the flood. Jagan has made it clear that he will build a bridge at G. Pedapudi Lanka and compensate for the losses. CM Jagan asked the officials about the details of crop damage, roads, electricity poles, bridges, damaged houses, etc and asked to send the estimates to the CM immediately.

Jagan left for Rajahmundry after the tour. He will stay there tonight. Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Chelluboina Venu, Pinipe Vishwaroop, Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Chirla Jaggireddy, Ponnada Satish, MLCs Talashila Raghuram, Thota Trimurtulu, Collector Himanshu Shukla, other officials and YSRCP leaders participated in the CM's visit.