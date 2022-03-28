YS Jagan assures of fulfilling dreams of late minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy to develop Udayagiri

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that he would fulfill dreams of later Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who planned to develop backward region of Udayagiri.

He participated in the condolence meeting held at VPR Convention Hall at Kanuparthipadu on Monday and offered floral tributes to the departed minister. and said they are converting phase-2 works of Veligonda Project to Phase-1 for fast completion. He also said, respecting the request of former MP and father Goutham, that they would plan to make their college at Udayagiri as Agriculture/Horticulture University.

Chief Minister assured that they would complete works of Sangam barrage by May 15, and he would again come for inauguration. He said the project should be a memorial and hence renamed it as Mekapatri Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled his association with Goutham Reddy from his childhood and said he was his backbone, supporter, and a strong pillar of the government. He said Goutham encouraged him to debut into politics and play an active role. A great personality Goutham was he managed six important portfolios without any strain and suddenly lost his breath in an unexpected way, said Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said death of Goutham is an unbearable agony to him.

Nellore Rural legislator K Sridhar Reddy presided over the meet. Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, Rajamohan Reddy, father of Goutham, and others spoke. MPs Adala Prabhakar Reddy, RS Member V Prabhakar Reddy, legislators, Collector Chakradhar Babu and others were present.