YS Jagan calls on Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Vijayawada

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya who arrived in Vijayawada as part of his visit. On the occasion, CM Jagan presented a flower bouquet to Governor Dattatreya and wished him a happy Sankranthi. Earlier, Dattatreya was met by AP DGP Gautam Sawang as a courtesy call.

The DGP was later felicitated by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in the tradition of Himachal Pradesh. Bandaru Dattatreya visited Kanaka Durga temple on Indrakeeladri on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas and temple officials welcomed him with temple courtesy and offered Vedic blessings.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said, "We are going to achieve success soon by vaccinating the people against the scourge of covid disease which has devastated the world."