YS Jagan calls people to attend unveiling ceremony of BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy called on everyone to voluntarily come to to upcoming unveiling of a 206-feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on everyone to voluntarily come to to upcoming unveiling of a 206-feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada. He emphasized that this statue is not only significant for the state but also for the entire country.

The Chief Minister referred to it as the "Statue of Social Justice" and stated that it aims to rewrite history and inspire future generations for many years to come.

He posted a video urging everyone to attend the unveiling ceremony voluntarily on the 19th of this month.

