YS Jagan condoles death of father of India's Green Revolution MS Swaminathan

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences over the passing of MS Swaminathan, known as the father of India's Green Revolution.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences over the passing of MS Swaminathan, known as the father of India's Green Revolution. Swaminathan, an esteemed agronomist, made significant contributions to the agricultural sector. CM Jagan praised Swaminathan's work in transforming the countryside, strengthening food production, and boosting the rural economy.

At the age of 98, Swaminathan had been facing health issues for some time and passed away in Chennai. His immense contributions to achieving food self-sufficiency in India are widely recognised. Swaminathan played a pivotal role in developing superior rice varieties to address the country's food scarcity.

Through his work in the 1960s and 1970s, he revolutionized the Indian agricultural sector, turning it towards self-sufficiency. His efforts included the creation of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, greatly increasing agricultural productivity.

