YS Jagan condoles death of senior journalist Anand Kumar

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his deep shock over the sudden demise of senior journalist Anand Kumar and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members. CM Jagan recalled Anand's illustrious career as a journalist, spanning 35 years, during which he worked with various media organisations in Delhi.

Anand Kumar served as the Media Coordinator in the office of the Adviser (National Media) in Delhi. Prior to that, he had a successful career working for Telugu and English magazines for nearly four decades.

He maintained good relations with former Chief Ministers of Telugu states. Anand Kumar passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Sardar Patel Hospital in Delhi after battling an illness.

Journalist unions have also expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the untimely demise of Anand Kumar.