YS Jagan conducts review over coronavirus, directs officials to conduct tests to all Delhi returnees

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the current situation in the state especially about the fast-growing coronavirus positive cases in the state.The chief minister has also discussed the manner in which the lockdown is being implemented, the way the volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers are doing their services. He inquired about the household survey, distribution of essential commodities, quarantine situation and etc. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Alla Nani, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Chief Secretary of the Government Nilam Sawhney, Medical Health Special CS Jawahar Reddy, DGP Gautam Sawang and other dignitaries participated in the event.

Health Minister Alla Nani later revealed to the media that a total of 161 corona positive cases were reported in AP. He said that 140 cases out of 161 cases were linked to Delhi returnees. The minister said that there are currently 946 persons arrived from Delhi of which 108 appeared positive and 32 out of 613 people who came into contact with those who went to Delhi were also reported positive. He said the government has increased Corona Testing Labs at Guntur and Kadapa, which will start working from Monday. The CM is said to have told that seven more resting centres be set up in the state to conduct tests to all the Delhi returnees. He also ordered to take the help of private labs if needed.

Alla Nani briefed the media about the CMs instruction over the measures to be taken to ensure that the crops get minimum support price. While the Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said all measures are being taken to prevent corruption and the government is taking all measures to curb the corona.