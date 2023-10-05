YS Jagan congratulates gold medal winning athletes in Asian Games

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the athletes who won the gold medal in the Asian Games. The CM congratulated VJ Surekha, Parineeth and Aditi Gopichand Swamy who won gold in the archery category.

The CM tweeted that the entire state is proud of the success of Surekha from Vijayawada and the Telugu flag is flying high. "My best wishes and congratulations to

@VJSurekha, @Parrneettt and Aditi Gopichand Swami for winning India the gold in the archery final at #AsianGames2023. Your precision and skill have made all of proud. I and all of Andhra Pradesh is particularly proud of our very own

@VJSurekha from Vijayawada! The Telugu Flag continues to fly high," Jagan wrote on Twitter.

India won the Archery Compound Women's Team category in Asian Games-2023. She won gold medal by defeating Chinese Taipei in Thursday's final held in Hangzhou, China.Vennam Jyoti Surekha, Aditi Swamy and Parneet Kaur have brought another gold medal to the country.