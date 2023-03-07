YS Jagan congratulates ministers and officials on succesfully conduction of GIS

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan congratulated the Ministers of the concerned departments and the officials of the Industries Department for successfully holding the Global Investors Summit. The Global Investors Summit was held in Visakhapatnam on 3rd and 4th of this month wherein Rs. 13.41 lakh crore investment proposals were received from 378 MoU in two days, which will provide employment to 6.09 lakh people. Government has already started steps towards implementation of MoUs.



The Chief Minister formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to the Government to ensure the implementation of MoUs. CM Jagan advised the ministers and officials to meet every week and take steps towards the implementation of the MOUs agreed in the conference.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Department Special Principal Secretary Karikal Valaven, Industries Department Director Dr. G. Srujana, AP High Grade Steels Limited MD S Shanmohan participated in this meeting held at the CM Camp office.