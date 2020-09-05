YS Jagan conveys greetings to all teachers on Teacher's day

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said his government believes that teachers are the pioneers in achieving their goal of providing equal access to education to all students. He wished teachers a happy Teachers' Day on the occasion of Former President and eminent educator Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birthday.

The CM reminded that teachers are playing a key role in nation building by providing education and knowledge to the future citizens and giving them proper direction. He said that moral values ​​are the foundation of students' lives. 'The tradition of worshiping the Guru as a deity is Indian. "Salute to the teachers who have taught us education, wisdom and values ​​and made us the best citizens," YS Jagan said on Twitter.

Teacher's Day is a day, which is meant for the appreciation of teachers, and to honour them for their special contributions to the nation. While it is celebrated on different dates across the world, in India it is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

