YS Jagan conveys Sri Rama Navami wishes to people of two Telugu states

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the people of the state on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami. "Lord Rama was a great democrat who kept his word and ruled popularly. Sri Rama and Sita, who worked hard for the establishment of Dharma and the welfare of the world, is an ideal for all of us," he said.

The chief minister wished the blessings of those ideal figures to be upon everyone and conveyed Sri Ramanavami greetings to the people of the state.

On the other hand, Shri Rama Navami festival is being celebrated at Bhadradri and Vontimitta and across the Telugu states. Chief Minister YS Jagan wished the people of Telugu states the blessings of Sri Sitaram to bring all good luck.