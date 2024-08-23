YS Jagan demands compensation to Atchutapuram blast victims, flays govt

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed concern over the government's inadequate response to the Atchutapuram incident.



During a visit to the hospital where victims are being treated, Jagan alleged that there is a lack of urgency displayed by the government officials in the aftermath of the accident. He pointed out that the Home Minister failed to supervise relief efforts, and the Industries Minister was unaware of which department was responsible for the factory in question.

Adding to his criticism, Jagan noted the prominent failures in emergency response, stating, "Ambulances could not be sent to the spot, and victims had to be transported in company buses." This lack of swift action stood in stark contrast to the response seen during the LG Polymer accident, where local authorities quickly mobilized to assist victims. He recalled arriving at that scene at 11 PM and emphasized that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts were promptly executed.

The YSRCP president demanded the government to provide compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the victims.