YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
The CM said that he is giving them Rs 5000 every month and Rs 60, 000 in a year. He said that the government has given Rs. 1.8 lakh to each of them in three years
Amaravati: Anhdra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released the funds under 'YSR Law Nestham' scheme. He said that 2,677 junior advocates are being credited with Rs.6.12 crores in their accounts. He said that YSR Law Nestham has been implemented since four years.
He said that those who have completed the law course need to stand up in terms of practice and YSR law scheme has been brought in to support them. The CM said that he is giving them Rs 5000 every month and Rs 60, 000 in a year. He said that the government is given Rs. 1.8 lakh to each of them in three years.
He informed that till now 5,781 people have benefited through this programme and a total of Rs 41.52 crores have been given to junior lawyers. Jagan said that there is no such scheme and idea in any State in the country apart from AP
Jagan said that the only thing that the government is asking for is lawyers. "If this scheme works well for the junior lawyers, I believe that once they are established, the same will be shown to the poor. This is what is expected from them as a brother and a friend. I want you to never forget this," he said.
Jagan released the first installment of 'YSR Law Nestham' financial incentive for the year 2023-24 by pressing a button. From February to June this year (5 months) a total of Rs.6,12,65,000 will be deposited at the rate of Rs.25,000 each.