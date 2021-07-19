YS Jagan directs officials not to compromise on the quality of Polavaram R and R works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review with the authorities on the progress of Polavaram works. Officials told the CM that the spillway was fitted with 42 gates and have completed the work of the upper cofferdam. They explained the condition of the lower cofferdam works. CM Jagan directed to complete the link works, tunnel, and lining work for the two canals by June 2022. The CM inquired about the work of the Earth Rockfill Dam.



As part of his visit to the Polavaram project, CM YS Jagan viewed the works of the Polavaram project through an aerial survey on Monday. The officials briefed the CM on the progress of the project work done so far. Speaking to Polavaram residents, the CM viewed the photo gallery of Polavaram works after inspecting the spillway and approach channel.



Later, he conducted a review on R&R and directed them to expedite the R&R works. The CM said that an officer should be appointed to ensure strict quality and infrastructure should be provided along with the construction of colonies. He asserted that rehabilitation should be arranged for the displaced during floods.



YS Jagan said he would visit R&R colonies next month and directed that focus should be on livelihood and skill development for the displaced. Lands must be identified to be returned to those with ROFR pattas. CM Jagan directed that the project should be completed as per the intended target.

