YS Jagan directs officials to complete repair works of roads by March 31

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. In this review which was held on Friday at the CM camp office in Tadepalli, issues such as cleanliness in cities, waste management, sewage treatment, plastic waste management, beautification works in cities and towns, , TIDCO houses, YSR Urban Clinics, Jagananna Smart Townships etc. were discussed.



On this occasion, CM Jagan said that the state is receiving heavy rains and ordered the officials to check the condition of the roads in the towns and cities again. He issued orders to start the drive again and repair all the roads by March 31 and stated that there should be no situation where people in the vicinity face problems due to garbage stations. He said that special care should be taken in such places and awareness should be given about what kind of clean standards are being followed in the management. The officials were directed to follow the best practices in the management of garbage stations.

Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, CS Sameer Sharma, Municipal Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, Sampath Kumar, Swamandhra Corporation MDP, AP TIDCO MD CH Sridhar, APUFIDC MD Lakshmi and other officials participated in this review meeting.