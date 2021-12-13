YS Jagan directs officials to complete the vaccination process amid Omicron variant cases

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been alerted in the wake of the Omicron case in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to take strict action to curb the spread of Omicron and asserted to enforce more stringent actions to prevent the spread of Omicron. CM Jagan on Monday conducted a review on the medical health department at his camp office in Tadepalli. The event was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani and senior officials.

CM Jagan, who reviewed the corona conditions in the state and the medical and health department, directed the authorities on the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of Omicron. Officials told the CM that a gene sequencing lab would be set up in the state in another week. They said the fever survey will be continued in the state and have brought to the notice of the CM that 144 PSA plants will be made available in government hospitals by the end of this month. Officials also explained to the Chief Minister that RTPCR tests are being conducted on passengers at airports and revealed that the restrictions were imposed in the wake of Omicron.

On this occasion, CM Jagan directed the authorities to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible. Steps should be taken to give a double dose of the vaccine to all those of the prescribed age by January. CM Jagan was of the view that the way to prevent covid was to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

CM Jagan said that all steps are being taken to make available a special app for people to make efficient use of Aarogyasri services. He suggested that the authorities make arrangements for the people to clear their doubts through the app. He also directed to expedite the construction of new medical colleges in the state and provide super specialty services to cancer patients. It was clarified that at least three super specialty hospitals should be available in the three areas. This eliminates the need for patients to travel to other areas. It was suggested that services should be provided to cancer patients in full under Aarogyasri and the health allied system in hospitals should be strengthened.