YS Jagan directs officials to set up 4,530 digital libraries in gram panchayats in the first phase

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to take steps to strengthen the work-from-home concept. CM YS Jagan on Tuesday conducted a review on the IT department, digital library at his camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the government was taking steps for a better internet service for the villages.



Authorities have been suggested that there should be digital libraries useful for graduate students, including primary and secondary education, and directed them to have study material available for all types of competitive examinations, including Common Entrance Tests in digital libraries.

The CM directed the officials to provide an internet facility to the village secretariats and RBKs and to take steps to provide continuous internet access. He said that a digital library should be set up in every gram panchayat and 4,530 digital libraries should be constructed in the first installment. CM YS Jagan directed the officers to formulate an action plan to start work on August 15.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the officials to identify the lands and hand them over to government. The officials told CM Jagan that plans were afoot to complete the work on the digital libraries by December. The meeting was attended by Minister Gautam Reddy, IT, Fiber Net, and Panchayati Raj officials.