YS Jagan directs officials to strengthen YSR Aarogyasri services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to further strengthen Aarogyasri in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan conducted a review on the recruitment of Aarogyasri staff in the Medical and Health Department at the camp office in Tadepalli.

It was suggested that special accounts should be opened for the beneficiaries without resorting to mistakes and irregularities in Aarogyasri.

He mentioned to transfer cash automatically from this account to the hospital that provided the treatment and suggested to further increase the number of 2,436 treatments currently available in Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister said there should be no shortage of vacancies in government and teaching hospitals and directed the authorities to consider raising the retirement age of staff if necessary.

The officials said on the occasion that 1776 PHCs would be completed soon and 2,072 posts would be filled.