YS Jagan directs to expedite the construction of houses with proper infrastructure

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Andhra Pradesh housing department officials to expedite the construction of houses to the poor under the housing scheme. In the review conducted by the Chief Minister with the officials of housing department, the officials have briefed that as many as 7.43 lakh houses were provided to eligible beneficiaries and asserted that another 5 lakh houses will be constructed by February. The officials have also said that infrastructure facilities are being developed in the colonies.

CM Jagan directed the officials to take measures to ensure proper infrastructure, including electricity and drinking water in the houses, and called for an audit to assess the current situation. He also instructed the authorities to prepare for the release of interest money on the loans taken by beneficiaries and asked them to pay special attention towards the maintenance of TIDCO houses. CM also suggested providing adequate awareness to the beneficiary associations to enable effective management of the properties provided by the government.

The review meeting was attended by Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited Chairman Davuluri Dorababu, CS Jawahar Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Srilakshmi, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Housing Department Special Secretary Dewan Maiden, TIDCO MD CH Sridhar, Mines, and Geology Director V G Venkata Reddy, along with other officials.