YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, reiterates education is the greatest asset

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that education changes the history of a man, a family history, a social history, state history, and the history of a country. During his visit to Tirupati, he addressed a public meeting at the Tarakarama Stadium on Thursday.



CM Jagan‌ expressed happiness that a good program is going on by the grace of God. He said Education is a great asset that cannot be stolen. "I am a person who believes that education has the power to change the future of the families; we are happy to benefit 10.85 lakh students, "said CM Jagan.

The chief minister said that the Vidya Deevena is a great scheme in the state and the government is depositing money directly into mothers' accounts without resorting to corruption. "While the previous government was dealing with meager fees and reimbursements, we would be paying the arrears regularly and effectively running the education system," CM opined.

Addressing the parents, CM Jagan asked them to notice the change in the previous government and our government and asked them whether the previous government introduced any schemes like the current government.