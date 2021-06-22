YS Jagan disburses Rs. 4339 crores to 23 lakh women under YSR Cheyutha scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has provided financial assistance at the rate of Rs. 18,750 to SC, ST, BC and minority under YSR Cheyutha for the second year in a row. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday deposited financial assistance of Rs 4,339.39 crore directly to the beneficiaries' accounts for 23,14,342 women at the camp office. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that YSR Cheyutha would benefit 23.14 lakh women and Rs 4,339.39 crore had been deposited in women's accounts. "We are providing assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum to SC, ST, BC and minority women aged 45-60 years," he said.

"It is a great program to help every family at the rate of Rs 75,000 in four years. Women are the crucial part of every family," he said. "We have signed agreements with Amul, Reliance, P&G and ITC and 78,000 sisters have been able to set up grocery shops," he said.

It is known that the state government last year launched the YSR Cheyutha scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 75,000 for four consecutive years at a rate of Rs 18,750 per annum to SC, ST, BC and minority women between the ages of 45 and 60 years. The government intends to provide about Rs 19,000 crore to women through the scheme in four years.

In the first and second installments, a total of Rs 8,943 crore was handed over to women. The AP government has already set up grocery shops for 78,000 people and an extra income of up to Rs 10,000 per woman will come through grocery shops. The government provided buffaloes, cows and goats to 1,90,517 people.

The government is providing assistance to women to improve their livelihoods while giving them complete freedom to use the money provided through this scheme by which women will be able to set up livelihoods with buffaloes, cows and goats along with grocery shops to get loans through banks. Special arrangements have been made at the Rythu Bharosa Kendra in each village to enable the beneficiaries across the state to participate in the program on a virtual basis. Ministers and dignitaries from the office of the Collector at the district level participated.