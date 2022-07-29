YS Jagan disburses Rs. 508 crore under YSR Kapu Nestam funds to women

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed Rs. 508 crore under YSR Kapu Nestam benefitting 3,38,792 women belonging to Kapu community across the state. The third installment of Kapu Nestam has been released at Gollaprolu village of Pithapuram mandal in Kakinada district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the state government has spent Rs. 32,296 crore for Kapu community through various welfare schemes in the last three years and stated that his government is working for the welfare of every social group along with the Kapus, and even if it is not mentioned in the manifesto, the YSR Kapu Nestam is being implemented.

He said that it is a God-given opportunity to deposit money directly into the accounts of three lakh women today. He was speaking at the YSR Kapu Nestam fund release program held at Gollaprolu in Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district.