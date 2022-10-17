YS Jagan disburses second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa, says govt. is assisting farmers at every step

Chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the state will be good only if the farmer is good. Speaking at the second installment of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme in Allagadda of Nandyala district for the fourth consecutive year, he said that we are doing good for the farmers at every step and we are supporting them in every aspect.



The chief minister said that his government is supporting the farmers like nowhere else in the country implementing every scheme regularly. "68 percent farmers in the state have less than 1.25 acres of land, 82 percent of the farmers have less than 2.5 acres of land and ghe assistance of Rs.13,500 is very useful for the farmers; we are standing by farmers by directly depositing money in farmers' accounts without bribes and discrimination anywhere,'' said CM Jagan.

YS Jagan recalled that they have already given Rs.7,500 in May and Rs. 4000 now under Rythu Bharosa. "We have directly deposited money in the accounts of 50 lakh farmers providing Rs.51,000 to each family. We have provided assistance not only to the farmers who have patyas but also to the tenant farmers," CM asserted adding that the government has spent Rs.1.33 lakh crore just for the farmers. He said there is no need to declare even one mandal as a drought zone and took a jibe at Chandrababu stating that there was a drought every year in TDP regime. CM Jagan stated that the Naidu and drought were twins. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state has received adequate rainfall