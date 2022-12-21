YS Jagan distributes tabs to class 8 students, says govt. launched digital revolution

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the distribution of tabs with BYJU'S content to eighth class students throug at Venkata Ramaiah ZP High School in Yadlapalli, Chunduru mandal of Bapatla district.



On this occasion, CM Jagan said that with the grace of God, we are going to start another good program to assist parents who could not afford to educate their children and taking steps to improve the future of children. He said that the digital revolution has been launched in government schools to maintain equality in providing education irrespective of the poverty. "The aim is to make future generations of children better," CM Jagan stated adding that every family can develop only if there is equality in education.

He said government is uploading and providing BYJU's content in tabs and distributing 5,18,740 tabs worth Rs.686 crore for free. "We provide the facility to view the syllabus without connection to the net and provide tabs to all the students who have entered class 8," he said. YS Jagan said that the students can easily understand the lessons through tabs.