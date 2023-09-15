YS Jagan expresses happiness over launch of medical colleges, wishes students to excel

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated five medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously. The inauguration took place at a spacious 70-acre land in Gajularega, Vizianagaram, with the other four medical colleges being inaugurated virtually from that location.

During the inauguration, CM Jagan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to initiate such a significant program and conveyed his happiness in starting these five medical colleges. He addressed the students and expressed his hope that they would become exceptional doctors in the future, reaching the highest level of excellence in their profession.

CM Jagan highlighted the importance of expanding medical education in Andhra Pradesh and mentioned that after independence, there were only 11 medical colleges in the state, and now the government aims to establish a total of 28 medical colleges by adding 17 more to the existing ones. He said that the goal is to have a medical college within each parliamentary constituency. He also shared plans to start five more medical colleges next year and seven more colleges the following year.

The chief minister said that the government is investing approximately Rs. 8,480 crores in constructing these 17 medical colleges, which will create 2,250 new MBBS seats. This will increase the total number of MBBS seats to 4,735. CM Jagan also mentioned that 609 PG seats were made available this year alone.

Emphasizing the importance of being good doctors who serve the people, CM Jagan assured the students that no matter the cost, the government will not back down from providing quality healthcare facilities. Medical colleges will be established in backward areas, including tribal regions, as well as remote areas lacking medical facilities.

CM Jagan reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare in Andhra Pradesh and stated that the concept of a family doctor has been introduced, and 53,000 individuals have been recruited in the health sector. "Additionally, 18 new nursing colleges will be established, and infrastructure in existing colleges will be enhanced. The government is also actively filling vacant positions in the medical field," the CM said.