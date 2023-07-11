YS Jagan extend condolences to Darshi accident victims, assures support

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his shock and deep condolences to the families of the deceased in the RTC bus accident near Darshi in Prakasam district.



The accident occurred when a bus carrying a passengers to wedding event from Podili to Kakinada veered off the road and fell into the nearby canal resulting in the loss of seven lives.

Officials have informed the Chief Minister that police personnel and other officials immediately responded to the accident site, conducted rescue operations, and shifted the injured to hospitals.

In light of the incident, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical services. He has also expressed his commitment to support the families of the deceased during this difficult time.