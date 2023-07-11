Live
- IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will be the first IIT run by women
- We will give 24-Hours power says BRS
- YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
- Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam
- Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad
- MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
- Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort
- Importance of Data Science for Business Leaders in India
- Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions
- Annual report - AkzoNobel India 2022-23
YS Jagan extend condolences to Darshi accident victims, assures support
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his shock and deep condolences to the families of the deceased in the RTC bus accident near Darshi in Prakasam district.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his shock and deep condolences to the families of the deceased in the RTC bus accident near Darshi in Prakasam district.
The accident occurred when a bus carrying a passengers to wedding event from Podili to Kakinada veered off the road and fell into the nearby canal resulting in the loss of seven lives.
Officials have informed the Chief Minister that police personnel and other officials immediately responded to the accident site, conducted rescue operations, and shifted the injured to hospitals.
In light of the incident, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical services. He has also expressed his commitment to support the families of the deceased during this difficult time.