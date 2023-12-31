Live
- HP govt restricts departments from buying diesel-petrol vehicles from Jan 1
- Won’t send tableau in rejected category list, says Punjab CM
- Sharmila to join Congress on Jan 4
- Childhood Friends Rally to Support Late Jabbar's Family
- Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Despite challenges, we can work to create better world: Dalai Lama on New Year
- IAF to extend life of Russian Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet by more than 20 years
- Developing strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem: Rajnath
- Maersk suspends passage of vessels through Red Sea after attack on its merchant ship
- TSRTC suspends discounted bus tickets within Hyderabad suburban limits
YS Jagan extends New Year wishes to the Telugu people
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has extended his heartfelt greetings for the New Year to the citizens of the state and all Telugu-speaking individuals across the globe.
He wished that may the happiness and joy flourish in every household and for the beacon of progress to illuminate every family in the year 2024.
The Chief Minister wished the government, which is working hard to ensure that all regions and all social groups travel on the path of sustainable development and every family would have God's grace in 2024.
