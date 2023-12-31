  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan extends New Year wishes to the Telugu people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has extended his heartfelt greetings for the New Year to the citizens of the state and all Telugu-speaking individuals across the globe.

He wished that may the happiness and joy flourish in every household and for the beacon of progress to illuminate every family in the year 2024.

The Chief Minister wished the government, which is working hard to ensure that all regions and all social groups travel on the path of sustainable development and every family would have God's grace in 2024.

