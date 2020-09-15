YS Jagan fixes deadline for construction of Ambedkar statue, directs officials to speed up works

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the concerned authorities to immediately place an order for the construction of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the constitution maker, and complete the work within the stipulated time. It was clarified that the works would start on November 1 and would be completed within 13 months.

CM Jagan on Tuesday reviewed the park development master plan for setting up a 125-foot Ambedkar statue at the BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. Representatives of various organizations presented various models on the occasion. In addition to the statue, issues related to the construction of the park were explained through a PowerPoint presentation.

Responding to this, CM Jagan pointed out that the visibility of the Ambedkar statue was important and that the statue should be clearly visible from anywhere. In the same way, it was made clear that the park to be built there should also have a full pleasant atmosphere.

He directed that if the statue is to be erected, it should focus on the issue of grandeur, and that prompt action should be taken to find a suitable place for it. Authorities were instructed to see to it that the work is started in November and be completed within 13 months, and in the meantime, he asked to shift all the irrigation offices and other government offices on the site immediately.

In addition, the park connectivity from NG Road should also be beautifully landscaped. In the same way, the Chief Minister said that it would be beneficial for everyone to set up a convention hall in the park. It was ordered to reduce the concrete structures as much as possible and to set up a good walking track.