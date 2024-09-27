YS Jagan flays AP govt, says it politicising his Tirumala visit

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan expressed his discontent with the current political atmosphere surrounding Tirumala, accusing opposition leaders of attempting to politicize one of the holiest temples in India. Jagan remarked on the unusual restrictions placed on state leaders visiting the temple, noting that he has faced allegations and notices that hindered his access to the revered shrine.

Criticizing the current political situation, Jagan stated, "This is a monster kingdom that has never been seen before." He highlighted the irony of having state officials, including members of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), seemingly barred from visiting Tirumala, while he pointed out that individuals from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were being facilitated for darshan, allegedly at the expense of security and sanctity.

Displeased with the massive police presence in and around Tirumala, Jagan accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of damaging the temple's sanctity. He claimed that Naidu is exploiting the temple’s name for political gain, undermining the unique spiritual experience that Tirumala offers and the purity of prasadam.

Addressing recent controversies, Jagan defended the quality of the laddu prasadam, refuting claims that animal fat had been added to the ghee used in its preparation. "The Prasad has not been adulterated," he asserted. He condemned the narrative pushed by opponents regarding the ghee used, describing it as a distraction from more pressing issues faced by the state.

Jagan elaborated on the protocols in place at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), assuring that all ghee brought to the temple would undergo thorough testing. "Samples of ghee brought in tankers will be tested three times in Tirumala. If there is any difference in quality, tankers will be rejected," he stated, assuring devotees of the commitment to uphold the temple's standards.

The former Chief Minister concluded his remarks by emphasizing that decisions regarding TTD operations are made collectively by the board members, dismissing claims of individual misconduct and asserting the integrity of the processes involved in managing Tirumala's offerings.