YS Jagan flays Naidu and Pawan in Narasapur and says people already said Goodbye to them

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fired on TDP and Jana Sena saying that both the parties have been turned to 'Telugu Boothula Party' and 'Rowdy Sena party' respectively. He said that people said bye-bye to Chandrababu in the last election and slammed the latter for trying to threaten the people with his remarks of saying that this is the last election.



YS Jagan, who laid the foundation stone for many development programs in Narasapuram of West Godavari district, said that people said bye-bye to Chandrababu in the last election and reminded that the people have blessed their government in all the elections ignoring TDP.

The Chief Minister urged the people not to believe Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan, and a section of the media's false propaganda and asked them to make note of what good has been done to them in this government before voting.