YS Jagan, governor gives warm welcome to PM Modi in Gannavaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gannavaram Airport as part of his AP tour. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan along with many BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister. Later, the PM headed to Bhimavaram to unveil Alluri Sitaramaraju's idol on the 125th.



Along with the Prime Minister, Governor and CM will participate in the celebrations. Prime Minister Modi will unveil a 30 feet bronze statue as part of his visit. Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting organized at Pedammiram and address the gathering.

Prime Minister Modi will honour the heirs of Alluri and Malludora on the stage and will meet them personally. A 30 feet bronze statue was erected on a seven feet cement plinth in Bhimavaram under the auspices of the Kshatriya Parishad. The cost of making this idol is Rs.3 crores donated by Alluri Sitaramaraju of Palakollu mandal. Sculptor Burra Prasad of Hanuman Junction made the statue in 32 days using 10 tons of bronze material and 7 tons of steel were. Moreover, it will go on record as the largest statue of Alluri Sitaramaraju in the country.

