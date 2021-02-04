YS Jagan holds meeting with State Level High Power SC/ST Vigilance Committee, directs to resolve pending cases

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed a speedy inquiry into the pending cases. The state level high power SC, ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee chaired by the CM met on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha, Pinipe Vishwarup, Adimulapu Suresh, CS Adityanath Das and DGP Gautam Sawang. The ministers briefed the media on the issues discussed at the meeting.

Minister Pinipe Vishwarup said the CM had directed the government to provide land and other compensation to the victims. He said that the Chief Minister had told to give land by acquiring. He said that the CM had directed that speedy justice be provided to those who had filed atrocity cases. Vishwarup said the CM had directed them to hold a review meeting in each district with collectors and SPs visiting SC wards one day a week to ensure that the government is with them.

This is the first meeting after the formation of the state. He said the meeting, which was supposed to be held twice a year, was not held even once. Minister Vishwarup criticized Chandrababu's sincerity towards Dalits. Home Minister Sucharita said the number of SC and ST cases has come down compared to the past. The trial time has been reduced from 60 days to 50 days. He said police were responding immediately to atrocity cases. Sucharita said that in the past 3.6 per cent trials were completed but now it has increased to 7 per cent.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the SC and ST protection cell would be further strengthened. He said that CM YS Jagan had directed to focus on compensation for the victims. Minister Suresh said that the land should be given to the victims and other compensation should be given.