YS Jagan inaugurates Kidney Research Center and Super Specialty Hospital at Palasa

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kidney Research Center and Super Specialty Hospital at Palasa on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Kidney Research Center and Super Specialty Hospital at Palasa on Thursday. Minister Seediri Appalraju who was present there spoke on the occasion and said that the Chief Minister know the hardships of the people in Uddanam and hence took steps to eradicate it launched integrated drinking water project and Kidney research centre.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated integrated water scheme at Makarampuram in Kanchili mandal today.

He arrived at the water project spot by 10.30 and received warm welcome by the party leaders later he inaugurated water scheme which is meant for supply of safe drinking water in all villages in seven mandals in Uddanam region in the district.

