YS Jagan inaugurates Municipal office and Skill Development Centre in Pulivendula
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in various programs in Pulivendula as part of three-day Kadapa tour.
Following the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Oberoi Hotel virtually in Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated Pulivendula municipal office, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and held a meeting with the councilors to discuss various matters related to the municipal office and its functioning.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in various programs in Pulivendula as part of three-day Kadapa tour.
