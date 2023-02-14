YS Jagan inaugurates tourist police stations across the state for the safety of tourists

Andhra Pradesh government has taken another step towards the safety of tourists and set up tourist police stations in tourist places. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated 26 tourist police stations across the state by waving the flag virtually from the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.



Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that another good program has been undertaken under the auspices of the police department. He revealed that many reforms are being implemented like never before. He said that they were able to bring the concept that the police are your friends and brought changes in the police system in a way that had not happened before. He said that they have taken up a program of keeping receptionists in police stations.







YS Jagan stated that these tourist police stations have been established in 20 tourist areas for the safety of tourists. He said that these police stations will be useful for pilgrims to spend their time in tourist places without fear. Similarly, CM Jagan virtually inaugurated the tourist police booth set up on Visakha RK Beach Road. Along with the police booth, 10 two-wheelers and two patrol vehicles were started.

