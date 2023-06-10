YS Jagan is ruining Polavaram project, says Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

Vijayawada: Former minister and TDP senior leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao lashed at the YSRCP government for destroying the Polavaram project and alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed the Polavaram project from dam to a barrage by reducing the height as well by effecting many changes in the project design.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the former minister questioned the government as to why it cancelled the ongoing works of the project even though the Polavaram Project Authority cautioned it against doing so. “If there are problems in the construction of the project, will the existing agency take responsibility or will the removed agency take responsibility? Who will be liable for those mistakes,” he said.

The former irrigation minister alleged that due to the inaction and irresponsibility of the state government, diaphragm wall was slightly damaged, and the protection of the spillway was also questionable. He said that the government should spend at least Rs 2,000 crore for undertaking repair works and added that the government must take the responsibility of the project evacuees during the floods.

Uma Maheswara Rao alleged that despite having 31 MPs in parliament, the YSRCP government is doing nothing for the state development and Polavaram project. The state was witnessing a “demonic and autocratic” rule, he alleged adding that people were also facing problems for even drinking water.

Opposing distribution of Vidya Kanuka kits by CM in a public meeting on June 12 in the severe heatwave conditions, he said that parents had not given the authority to the CM to endanger their children’s lives. He alleged that the CM was going to launch distribution of these kits only for commissions.