YS Jagan lauds rescuers for saving workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his happiness over the rescue of the workers trapped in the tunnel in Uttarkashi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his happiness over the rescue of the workers trapped in the tunnel in Uttarkashi and lauded the efforts of rescuers. "The rescue team worked tirelessly in the tunnel operation. I congratulate the rescue team for their tireless efforts to save the workers. Their determination and courage is an inspiration to us all," CM Jagan tweeted.



As many as 41 workers who got stuck in the tunnel by accident have faced hardships and were brought out safely by NDRF personnel through a steel pipe installed in the 60-meter long escape route. The workers who came out of the cave-like tunnel looked at the outside world with their eyes and heaved in a sigh of relief.

The relief work in Silkyara tunnel, which was a challenging task due to the difficult terrain and the presence of loose rocks and debris.was completed on Tuesday. The Rat-hole mining experts have completed the rubble drilling for the remaining 12 meters inside the tunnel and a heavy steel pipe was installed and NDRF personnel reached the workers.

