YS Jagan launches crop insurance scheme in Sri Satyasai district, disburses Ra. 2928 crore

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan said that we are supporting the farmers in the state and leading them hand in hand. CM Jagan launched YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme in Sr Satyasai District at a program and deposited Rs 2978 crore in the accounts of 15.60 lakh farmers. He said in the past, Rayalaseema was known as the Drought area and Anantapur was known as Desert District and opined that it is not the case now.



YS Jagan said during the TDP rule only Rs 3,411 crore was given to 38,85,000 farmers under crop insurance and Rs 6,685 crore has been given to 44,28,000 in the three years of their rule now. He said the government had paid the arrears of Rs 717 crore incurred by the previous government. "We are proud to say that we are doing good to the farmers in all respects and competing with the country to do good for the farmers," Jagan said.



Jagan said the government was paying the insurance premium in the name of the farmers and opined that they are paying compensation for the loss incurred in any crop season before the end of the same season. "The whole country is looking towards AP to see how this policy is possible," Jagan said adding that they had deposited Rs. 1,613 crore in three years in the form of input subsidy.

He said Rs 1,263 crore was paid in the form of interest-free loans to farmers in three years and opined, that 10,778 farmer assurance centers were set up and 24,424 people were employed. YS Jagan said Rs 25,800 crore had been spent on farmers for three years under the free scheme and revealed that decisions unprecedented in history are being implemented to promote agriculture.