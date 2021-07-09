YS Jagan launches development works in Kadapa, floodlights to be set up in YS Raja Reddy cricket stadium

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that no one cared about the development of Kadapa after the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. He released Rs 50 crore has been allotted to Buggavanka pending works. On Friday, YS Jagan visited YSR Kadapa district and launched road development works at Mahaveer Circle.

He laid the foundation stone for the development works of six and four-lane roads. Speaking on the occasion, he said that development works were undertaken for CP Brown‌ Language Research Centre. He said Dr. YSR Super Specialty Hospital works are progressing fast and tenders for Dr. YSR Cancer Care Center have been completed.

Later, Chief Minister has taken steps to develop the YS Raja Reddy ACA Cricket Stadium and started the works of setting up floodlights. The statues of YS Raja Reddy and YS Rajasekhar Reddy were unveiled on this occasion.

Earlier, CM laid the foundation stone for several development works in Badvel on Friday and addressed a public meeting. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that Badvel was the most backward constituency in the state and the past rulers had ignored this constituency. He launched several development programs.

The chief minister's two-day tour to the Kadapa district has been fruitful with the launch of development programs in the district.