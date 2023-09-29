YS Jagan launches Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, says free medical tests to all

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Program, which will be held for 45 days. The program aims to provide health protection and support to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

CM Jagan said that everyone, from the village level to the district collector, is involved in this program. "Village clinics have been established in 10,032 secretariats, and two doctors will be available in each Primary Health Center (PHC); free health checkups will be conducted for everyone, and support will be provided to those with health problems until they are cured," he said adding that efforts are being made to ensure the availability of ambulances in each PHC.

The Chief Minister said that the Medical personnel will go door to door and conduct medical examinations for all visiting 16 million families in the state and conduct seven types of medical tests. "Safety camps will be organised in villages, and medicines will be distributed," he said.