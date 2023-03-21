YS Jagan launches Ragi Java in Jagananna Gorumudda, says focused on intellectual development of students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the program of providing Ragi Java to school children three days a week in the morning through Jagananna Gorumudda from his camp office. The government is supplying nutritious food to the children by spending a total of Rs.1,910 crores including another Rs.86 crores annually for Ragi Jawa.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that we have focused on a conducive environment for the intellectual development of school children. "Special attention has been paid to reducing the number of children who drop out of school and digitalising the government schools with digital teaching in every class from class VI onwards. We have given tabs to eighth class children," said the CM.



He said that the they stand by the future of students with the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. "We are implementing the gorumudda program even better. From today we are adding Ragi Java in gorumudda for students of class 1 to 10 in government schools with the support of Sathya Sai Trust," CM Jagan said.