YS Jagan launches Ramco cement factory in Nandyal, says it is industry-friendly govt

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government will support the industries in the state. He said that the government is helping the industrial growth and opined that Job opportunities for locals have increased in the last three years. Speaking at the opening ceremony of Ramco Cement Factory in Kolimigundal on Wednesday, the CM said that 1000 people will get jobs with Ramco industry and clarified that AP is an example for ease of doing business.



Further speaking, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that they have laid the foundation stone for the Green Co project in Kurnool district where 20,000 jobs will be created in the next 4 years. "AP stands first in Ease of Doing Business for the 3rd time in a row, which is possible only because of the measures taken by the YSRCP government," CM Jagan said adding that the government is industry friendly government.



On the other hand, the chief minister announced Rs. 30,000 per acre for farmers if farmers come forward to given their land to set up solar projects and increase it by 5 percent for every three years. He said at least 2000 acres need for a cluster. "AP is number one in the country in terms of growth rate and employment opportunities will increase in the coming days," YS Jagan added.