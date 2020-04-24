YS Jagan launches 'YSR Zero Interest Loan' Scheme, transfers Rs 1400 cr into beneficiaries accounts

Keeping the poll promises made as part of Andhra Pradesh general elections last year, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the 'YSR Zero Interest Loan' scheme on Friday aiming to reimburse the interest to close to one crore women of the self-help groups in the state.

At an event held at chief minister camp office at Tadepalli, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister started the scheme by clicking on a button to transfer Rs 1400 crores of money into accounts of women towards reimbursement of interest amount on loans.

As soon as the chief minister clicked the button online, the amounts were transferred into 8,78,874 accounts of the DWCRA groups falling under the jurisdiction of SERP and MEPMA, which would benefit a total of 90,37,254 women members of DWCRA groups. Later, the AP chief minister had talked to DWCRA women from across all districts through video-conference.

Meanwhile, the state has so far registered 955 coronavirus cases with 62 new cases. Of these, 145 were discharged, and 781 were active cases. So far, 29 people have died in the state due to the dreadful virus. The state, on the other hand, intensified the conduction of COVID-19 tests after the arrival of Rapid testing Kits and Truenat machines. Andhra Pradesh stands top in conducting the tests. So far more than 50 thousand tests have been conducted with a ration of 830 tests for one million population.