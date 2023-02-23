YS Jagan makes a courtesy call to new governor justice Abdul Nazeer

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife met with the new Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer's couple at Raj Bhavan on Thursday as a courtesy call. Abdul Nazir will take oath as AP Governor tomorrow (Friday).



The arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan.



Meanwhile, CM Jagan extended a warm welcome to Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who was appointed as the new governor.



Justice Abdul Nazeer and his family members reached Gannavaram Airport from Delhi at 8.15 pm on Wednesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan greeted them.



Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh former governor Biswabhushan Harichandan who was transferred to Chattisgarh was relieved on Wednesday morning. As part of governors shuffles, the Andhra Pradesh has got former supreme court judge Abdul Nazeer as governor.