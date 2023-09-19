  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan meets Governor Abdul Nazeer at Manipal hospital, inquires about health condition

YS Jagan meets Governor Abdul Nazeer at Manipal hospital, inquires about health condition
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Justice Abdul Nazeer at Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli to personally inquire about his health.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Justice Abdul Nazeer at Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli to personally inquire about his health. The Governor was admitted to the hospital on Monday due to severe stomach pain, which was diagnosed as appendicitis. He underwent surgery, and the doctors have stated that his health is stable.

Despite being busy with various development works in Tirupati and the ongoing Tirumala Brahmotsavam, CM Jagan took the time to inquire about Governor Nazir's health through officials. After completing his visit to Dhone, he visited the hospital to personally check on the Governor's well-being.

According to hospital sources, Governor Abdul Nazir underwent a robotic procedure for his surgery, and his health is currently stable. It is reported that there is a possibility of him being discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X