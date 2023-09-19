YS Jagan meets Governor Abdul Nazeer at Manipal hospital, inquires about health condition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Justice Abdul Nazeer at Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli to personally inquire about his health. The Governor was admitted to the hospital on Monday due to severe stomach pain, which was diagnosed as appendicitis. He underwent surgery, and the doctors have stated that his health is stable.

Despite being busy with various development works in Tirupati and the ongoing Tirumala Brahmotsavam, CM Jagan took the time to inquire about Governor Nazir's health through officials. After completing his visit to Dhone, he visited the hospital to personally check on the Governor's well-being.

According to hospital sources, Governor Abdul Nazir underwent a robotic procedure for his surgery, and his health is currently stable. It is reported that there is a possibility of him being discharged from the hospital tomorrow.