YS Jagan Mohan Reddy book a 'bundle of lies': Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Mangalagiri: Former minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain why poverty levels, per capita debt and infrastructure gaps increased significantly if his 2-year rule had seen heavy spending on welfare and development.

Ramakrishnudu asserted that it was the basic responsibility of the Chief Minister to explain to the people about the ever deepening economic crisis since he himself released a book on his government's achievements.

The Chief Minister's book was nothing but a bundle of lies without any proper information provided to reflect the factual position of the state in terms of growth rate, capital expenditure, debt-GSDP ratio, per capita income, among others.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader asked why Jagan Reddy failed to explain in his voluminous book about the reasons for increase in excise revenue even in the pandemic time when most other sectors like stamps and registration performed very poorly.

The present regime was boasting of spending Rs 95,000 crore on welfare alone in the last two years. Then it should explain why the incomes of the poorer sections came down and why the economic inequalities rose sharply.

Ramakrishnudu expressed shock and surprise how Jagan could bring out a book when he had the least patience even to discuss the basic economic and growth indicators like the GSDP, fiscal consolidation among others on the floor of the Assembly.

The TDP leader asked how Jagan could talk about development and economy when his two-year regime had cut down capital expenditure by nearly 13 per cent from 2018-`19 to 2020-21. The YSRCP's only achievement was to change colours of the public buildings that the TDP had built.

Decrying the financial irresponsibility of the YSRCP government, Ramakrishnudu recalled how Jagan and his party leaders made baseless comments against the loans taken during the TDP regime. Now, in the last two years, the YSRCP regime has brought over Rs 1.6 lakh crore loans.

The TDP leader deplored that the Jagan government's reckless financial policies have now pushed the state outstanding debt to Rs. 4.47 lakh crore.