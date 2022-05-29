YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instigating caste conflicts, alleges Lokesh

Ongole: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday asserted that while N Chandrababu Naidu stood for 'construction' of the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy brought 'all-round' destruction.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent on inflaming caste conflicts to divert public attention from his misdeeds. The CM begged for 'one chance' from the aged people, youth, men and women but after coming to power, he betrayed each and everyone.

Delivering his speech at the second and final day of Mahanadu conclave here, Lokesh said while Chandrababu remained No 1 in welfare programmes, Jagan stood No 1 in the country in prices of petrol, diesel, essentials and in garbage tax, current, RTC charges and sand rates.

He asked the ruling YSRCP MLAs and leaders to see the massive crowds at Mahanadu. He said Jagan knew only to do cheap funeral politics to come to power. He alleged that the Chief Minister had 'betrayed and cheated' his own mother, sisters, 'annadatas' (farmers), youth, construction workers, employees, and all sections.

Lokesh said under the 'JCB rule' of the YSRCP, the poor people were facing untold misery and problems. The destructive rule began with the destruction of Praja Vedika. Chandrababu ensured harmony among communities but Jagan was instigating conflicts and violence between castes, regions and religions to cover up his failures, he alleged.