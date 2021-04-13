YS Jagan Mohan Reddy never fears of any 'Saab': Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will never fear of any 'Saab' and said there is no reply from the TDP leaders even though Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy dared 21 MPs would quit their posts if they lose Tirupati byelection.

Addressing media here, the Minister said they were requesting the electorate to support the party in the byelection and the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the people explaining about what they accomplished since they came to power.

He said the Opposition totally failed to explain what they did during their five-year term and the Jana Sena has always been on dilemma to support the communal BJP. The Minister said the electorate dumped TDP in 2019 polls giving a thumping majority to the YSRCP and they repeated the same even during the recent Panchayat and Municipal body polls too.

He predicted the YSRCP would come out with flying colours in Tirupati bypoll also. He said the Jana Sena which criticised and opposed the BJP in 2014 elections, now, they are working hand in hand with the same party that indicates their values.

He said the welfare programmes and the development witnessed during the two years stint was a yardstick to YSRCP's quality of governance.